Shahid Kapoor talks about childhood and destiny

Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about the profound influence of childhood experiences on shaping an individual’s personality. In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, the ‘Deva’ star revealed his belief that the early years of life, particularly before the age of seven play a pivotal role in forming a person’s character.

During the interview, the actor was asked how his childhood memories have shaped his life. He replied, “Everything.” Elaborating further, he explained, “I think 90 percent of the personality is formed by the age of seven and the other 10 percent is just us trying to manage that 90 percent that has already been created before we can process it or make a choice.”

Shahid also highlighted his belief in destiny, attributing much of a person’s foundational experiences to factors beyond their control. He said that till the age of seven or eight, everything that happens to a person is not empowered by him or her. He added that one is not the creator of those situations. It’s largely determined by the virtue of where he or she was born, who your parents were, which school you went to, who your friends were and the people around you, like your grandparents. “These fundamental aspects are already decided for you,” he remarked.

The actor added that while destiny plays a significant role in shaping one’s early years, life becomes about how you navigate the hand you’re dealt. “You can play your hand really well or you can play it badly, but the hand itself is largely predetermined to a significant degree,” he noted, reinforcing his belief in destiny.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor has the highly anticipated film ‘Deva’ in the pipeline.