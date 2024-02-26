Shahid Kapoor reveals why he turned down ‘Rang De Basanti’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor very recently revealed that the makers of the 2006 blockbuster ‘Rang De Basanti’ had approached him for a part in the film, which he had to eventually turn down due to date issues.

Led by Aamir Khan, ‘Rang De Basanti’ was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starred an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others.

During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, ‘BFFs With Vogue’, the ‘Haider’ actor revealed that he was offered to play the role of Karan Singhania, which was played by Siddharth, marking his Hindi debut.

“I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make time for it,” Shahid said.

Notably, it was a part that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra struggled a lot to cast. In his autobiography, ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’, the filmmaker revealed how Hrithik Roshan was his first choice for the role, with Aamir also meeting the star, but things didn’t work out.

Later, actor Abhishek Bachchan was also approached for the same, but he also refused the film. A month before the shooting, the makers finally cast Siddharth.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has started the year on a good note with the release of his romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, co-starring ‘Mimi’ star Kriti Sanon.