Shahid Kapoor recalls crying on film set due to ‘heartbreak’

It’s very rare to see Shahid Kapoor open up about his personal life. However, the actor has had his own fair share of ups and downs in his personal and professional life. In a recent conversation with Faye D’Souza on her ‘YouTube’ channel, Shahid, who had a long-term relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, got candid about ‘crying’ on sets, due to a ‘heartbreak’.

When asked if he has ever wept in a room alone because of his career, Shahid answered, “That only happened to me when I went through heartbreak. Sometimes, it happens when you are making movies. So, I have had that. It was really bad. My makeup guy was like, ‘I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?’”

The actor instantly started explaining his state while talking in a weeping tone, ‘I can’t help it. I think I am destroying myself’. I have been through those but not for work.”

Shahid also talked about the one thing men need to change in their lives. “Indian men especially, have been kind of told from a very young age that you have to be the provider, that you have to protect and be the man of the family. It’s there in men. When you are always worried that whatever I love, I must protect it. Sometimes, it can put a lot of pressure on you. Sometimes, you just want to relax and be like, ‘I don’t have to keep worrying about everything and everybody all the time and I can just maybe be vulnerable and let somebody else protect me’.”