Shahid Kapoor on 'Padmaavat': 'Maybe other people liked me, but I did not'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently revealed that he did not like himself in the period drama ‘Padmaavat’. The actor, who played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, said that he was ‘uptight’ in the film and added that if given a chance, he would like to revisit and perform it differently.

The 2018 film ‘Padmaavat’, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a tale of valour and sacrifice. It celebrates a Rajput queen’s willingness to die rather than give herself over to a tyrant who coveted her. It starred Deepika Padukone in the titular role, while Shahid played her husband Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh played Alauddin Khilji. Upon its release, the film was a box office hit.

In a recent conversation with a popular blog, when Shahid was asked to name one character of his that he would like to revisit and play differently, the actor said that he would like to replay the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh.

He said, “I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality. I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid. Maybe other people liked me, but I did not.”

Shahid had once shared that he felt like an outsider on the sets of ‘Padmaavat’. He had told a leading media house, “I’m used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I felt like an outsider. When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the web series ‘Farzi’ opposite Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. He will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller, ‘Bloody Daddy’. The film will stream on ‘Jio Cinemas’ on June 9.