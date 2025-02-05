Shahid Kapoor is ‘very passionate’ about what he does

Since his debut in 2003, Shahid Kapoor has given out memorable characters and even performed in hip-swaying songs. The Bollywood star said he is ‘very passionate’ about what he does and hopes to give it his best professionally for the next two decades.

From ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’, ‘Mat Maari’ to ‘Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai’, ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, ‘Dhating Naach’, ‘Aaja Ve Mahi’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid has maintained to give unforgettable hook steps to many songs from his films.

Talking about the same, Shahid told a leading media house: “I’ve learned to just like I’m very passionate about what I do. And the more time I’ve spent doing it, the more I’ve come to realise that I’m very passionate about it. So, I want to give it my best.”

The actor, whose latest release is ‘Deva’, expressed his gratitude for working with some great people in the industry, who have helped him etch memorable characters and songs in the audience’s minds.

“As you spend more years as an actor, it helps you realise and recognise how fortunate you have been when you look back at your body of work and you feel like ‘Man, I got some great opportunities to work with some great people’ and I’m fortunate to have been in that position.”

The 43-year-old star expressed his desire to work for many more years to come. “To have the love that I have of the audience for such a long period of time has been more than 21 years and I hope to work for another 20. That’s what I feel like. So, it’s just a lot of gratitude and you want to do your best.”

“You want to grow; you want to evolve; you don’t want people to say, ‘Haan uska time tha’; you want your time and are here to stay, so you fight for it and you want to do more. So, I mean, that’s kind of how I feel right now,” he added.