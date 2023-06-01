Shahid Kapoor is extremely passionate about his craft

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the most bankable stars of today and is currently making waves on the OTT screen.

Earlier, there were reports that after the massive success of ‘Kabir Singh’, Shahid Kapoor had hiked his fee and is now charging almost 40 crores for a project, a rumour that he laughed off.

In a recent interview with a news portal, however, the ‘Jersey’ star gave his honest take on working for money bit.

The actor said that he wishes that sometimes, he too can do a project just for money, because ‘who does not want to get rich quickly?’ He further went on to say that he has tried doing that in the past, but it hasn’t worked out for him.

Kapoor also said that money of course is important. However, he is extremely passionate about his craft and it would be dishonest on his part to work just for money.

Shahid credited his parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem for inculcating the right values in him so that he could give his 100 percent to his career and not be too materialistic.