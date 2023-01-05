Shahid Kapoor drops hints about Prime Video’s upcoming original, 'Farzi'

On January 4, OTT streamer ‘Amazon Prime Video’ released a promotional video starring Shahid Kapoor, giving fans another reason to celebrate the new year.

In the video, the Bollywood actor is seen taking an ‘artistic’ route where he is painting on a canvas, while envisioning a ‘new phase’ of his life. As the actor wonders if the audience will accept him in his new role, the promo video zooms in on the canvas, revealing his upcoming ‘Amazon Original’ series ‘Farzi’.

After announcing his streaming debut with Raj & DK’s directorial, ‘Farzi’ last year, it seems that the ‘artist’ is gearing up to unveil more details about the much-awaited crime drama.