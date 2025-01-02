Shahid Kapoor bags a ‘raw’ deal with ‘Deva’

In 2024, if you have seen Shahid Kapoor’s romantic side in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ then this New Year, get ready to witness his raw and rusty avatar. ‘Zee Studios’ and Roy Kapur Films’ upcoming action-packed thriller ‘Deva’ is undoubtedly a highly anticipated project of 2025. The makers have kept the audience hooked with constant updates that have only heightened the excitement. Now, further elevating the ever-growing anticipation for the film, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring the fresh look of Shahid from the film.

The new poster makes Shahid look absolutely raw and powerful. Smoking a cigarette, he looks undeniably charismatic and rugged, exuding power and attitude. The poster’s appeal is further amplified by the background image of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan from his iconic 1990s era, adding a layer of gravitas and an exciting sense of nostalgia.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ is set to release on January 31, 2025.