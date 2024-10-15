Shah Rukh Khan’s debut series ‘Fauji’ returns with new season

This definitely should be marked as a delightful nostalgia retreat! The iconic 1989 serial ‘Fauji’, which gave the country a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, is set to return with a fresh new version. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, in collaboration with ‘Doordarshan’, will bring ‘Fauji 2’ to the audience in an updated, modern format.

“We are bringing back one of the greatest shows ever seen on television, but in a new and exciting version. The 1989 ‘Fauji’ gave us SRK, an actor who captivated the entire nation not just with his unconventional looks but with his extraordinary energy and talent. With ‘Fauji 2’, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth,” said Singh.

In ‘Fauji 2’, Singh will be introducing Vikas Jain to mainstream TV. Vikas, previously known for his appearances, in reality, shows like ‘Bigg Boss’, will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh, while Gauhar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry. The serial focuses on the trials, struggles and camaraderie of army personnel and introduces new actors in pivotal roles.

“We spent six months brainstorming to develop a story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Unlike the usual TV narratives, ‘Fauji 2’ has a unique storytelling style, which will be one of its highlights. The show is rich in emotion and will offer a close look at the lives of army personnel, their bonds despite cultural and religious differences and their dedication to safeguarding the country,” explained Singh. Produced by Singh and co-produced by Jain and Zafar Mehdi, ‘Fauji 2’ marks the series debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who earlier directed ‘Sab Moh Maaya Hai’ and ‘A Wedding Story’.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of ‘Doordarshan’, added, “‘Fauji’, one of our most prestigious shows, continues to rule hearts and it just had to come back for today’s audiences. We are thrilled to bring ‘Fauji 2’ and can’t wait for the audiences to experience the valour of our army officers once again.”

Adding to the appeal, National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of ‘Fauji 2’. The show will feature 11 songs, with music composed by Shreyas Puranik. The show will air on ‘Doordarshan’ and will be telecast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali.