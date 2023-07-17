Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan’ character poster

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday released the poster of his ‘Jawan’ co-star Nayanthara and described her character in the much-anticipated film as the ‘thunder that comes before the storm’.

Star of Tamil movies such as ‘Kolamavu Kokila’, ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Netrikann’, Nayanthara plays a cop in ‘Jawan’, an upcoming pan-India movie directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his official ‘Twitter’ account to share his co-star’s first look from the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

“She is the thunder that comes before the storm!” the actor captioned the poster.

According to the makers, ‘Jawan’ is ‘a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society’.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

A ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ presentation, ‘Jawan’, is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit theatres on September 7 in three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.