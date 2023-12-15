Shah Rukh Khan tops ‘Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World’ list

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has topped a UK list of the ‘Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World’ previewed in London on Wednesday. The 58-year-old actor beat off tough competition to make it to the annual list published by UK weekly ‘Eastern Eye’, which will come out on Friday.

“By the time 2023 ends, King Khan will become the first leading man from the modern era to have three huge Bollywood blockbuster hits in a calendar year,” said Eastern Eye’s Entertainment Editor Asjad Nazir, who compiled the list.

He added, “By drawing big audiences back into cinema halls with global juggernauts, the actor gave a movie industry in decline a much-needed boost and had a transformative effect. The history-making superstar eclipsed everyone else with his brilliance and reminded global audiences what escapist Bollywood cinema is capable of.”

The ‘Top 50’ list celebrating South Asian stars who shone the brightest in 2023 is based on their impactful work, breaking boundaries and being generally inspiring over the year. It is compiled because of public input, with readers and social media users nominating their favourites.

Alia Bhatt came in second for her impact in Bollywood and Hollywood and for being a strong role model for working mothers. Third-placed Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been recognised for her ground-breaking work on the international stage, including with the big-budget series ‘Citadel’, the Hollywood film ‘Love Again’, humanitarian work and lighting up the red carpet globally.

Fourth-placed Diljit Dosanjh confirmed his place as the biggest Punjabi star with stunning work as an actor and singer. Fifth-placed Charli XCX from the UK was the biggest singing star internationally of South Asian heritage and accomplished a lot this year. She is followed by Ranbir Kapoor (sixth) for delivering the year’s most impactful movie performance with the blockbuster hit ‘Animal’.