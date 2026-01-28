Shah Rukh Khan to set sail with Disney cruise as narrator of ‘The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky’

New Delhi: ‘Disney Adventure’ is set to make a grand splash as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will lend his voice to the fireworks show, ‘The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky’, during the cruise’s inaugural sail in Singapore on March 10.

Khan, according to Disney Cruise Line’s announcement on Tuesday, will lend his inimitable voice and storytelling power to the ‘Disney Adventure’, the latest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, leading guests on a heartwarming journey.

“‘The Lion King’ will always hold a special place in my heart and its timeless messages of bravery and hope continue to resonate across generations. With my family and I having been a part of this incredible story before, narrating this new reimagining feels like a full-circle moment and a true passion project. ‘The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky’ is a tribute to the power of family and community and perfectly mirrors the magic that those vacationing onboard the ‘Disney Adventure’ will experience. I can’t wait for fans and families to join in this beautiful celebration of the circle of life,” said Khan, who has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi-language version of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ (2019) and ‘Mufasa’ (2024).

Based on one of Disney’s most beloved films, ‘The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky’ will invite families and friends to gather atop the ship to marvel at the extraordinary symphony of stunning pyrotechnics, dramatic lighting and iconic music.

Besides being in for a visual treat, guests onboard can also expect to be taken on a vibrant musical journey as the show will feature beloved songs from ‘The Lion King’ films, including ‘Circle of Life’, ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘He Lives in You’ and ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight?’.

The musical score for the show will be brought to life with original arrangements of songs recorded by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, featuring the unique harmonies of the Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa.