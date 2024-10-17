Shah Rukh Khan says he started drinking after ‘Devdas’

Anyone can be a star or even a superstar, but no one can be another Shah Rukh Khan. This isn’t only due to his spectacular acting abilities, stellar looks and charismatic screen presence, but also because of who he has chosen to be and not to be, off-screen. At the age of 58 and three decades after his film debut, the excitement in his eyes when taking on a new project remains infectious, sparking excitement in the eyes of everyone who watches him as well.

A complete outsider, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t take over anyone else’s throne but built his own. Nonetheless, his journey has not been free of sorrow. One of his greatest regrets is that his parents passed away before he made it big in the movies. While he has never missed an opportunity to talk about them, he has also shared his sadness over their absence during his rise to fame.

Recently, after receiving the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, he sat down for a conversation organised by the event’s producers. During the interview, he shared that he accepted the titular role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ (2002), despite receiving advice against it from many veterans, simply because he believed his mother, Lateef Fatima, would have liked it. “For some reason, I always felt if I made very big films, my mom and dad could see them from heaven. It’s a childish thought, but I still think my mom’s a star. I even know the star she is,” he said.

“I just felt that if I made ‘Devdas’, she would really like it and appreciate it. I didn’t think I could play the character because some of the greatest artistes in our country like Dilip Kumar, KL Saigal and Uttam Kumar had played it flawlessly earlier. I don’t think mine (his portrayal) is so brilliant or good. Despite a lot of senior actors telling me not to do it, I just wanted to do it,” he added, while also lauding Bhansali.