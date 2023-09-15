Shah Rukh Khan had ‘reservations’ about going bald in ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the year 2023. After starting with a bang with ‘Pathaan’, he has hit it out of the park with ‘Jawan’ and if the box office collections are any indication, his fans seem to agree. He has been interacting with his fans via ‘X’ (formerly ‘Twitter’), but recently, he answered some questions by ‘IMDb’ and revealed that he had some ‘reservations’ about going bald in ‘Jawan’.

SRK said that he chose the bald look out of ‘laziness’ as he didn’t want to wear make-up for two hours. “I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘Yeah, then I don’t have to wear two hours of this makeup. Can I just go bald?’”

He continued, “I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they said, ‘Arre yaar, bada scary lagta hai. Girls won’t like you’. So, I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls.”

The 57-year-old actor was asked the secret behind staying ‘Jawan at heart’ and he simply stated his mantra: “I think to remain Jawan at heart, young and happy at heart, you have to be pure at heart. I think the only way to remain pure at heart isn’t to have cynicism towards people or things that you are doing. I think it takes very little to remain young at heart.”

Khan plays a dual role in ‘Jawan’. He plays an army officer named Vikram Rathore and his son named Azad. The actor delivered the biggest hit of his career with ‘Pathaan’, but it looks like ‘Jawan’ will soon overtake that spot. Later this year, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, where he shares the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh didn’t appear in any leading roles for almost four years after Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ tanked at the box office in 2018. The actor’s long break paid off, as both his films since then have been loved by his fans.