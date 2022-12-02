Shah Rukh Khan gets candid about 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan will take over the silver screen in 2023 with three promising releases. He has been extensively shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', which is said to be an immigration drama.

The superstar recently opened up about 'Dunki' and called it a 'big journey'.

"In English, my film would be called donkey. But the way a part of India pronounces the word, it is 'Dunki'. The Punjabis call it 'dunki'. How much should I tell you about the film? It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Rajkumar Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling," the actor told 'Deadline'.

Khan added, "It is a comic film. Rajkumar Hirani's films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas of the world and finally coming back home to India."

SRK has been paired alongside Taapsee Pannu in this entertainer.

The actor, who also spoke about 'Pathaan', added, "I have never done an action film. I have done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas and some bad guys, but nobody has taken me for action films. I am 57 years old, so I thought, 'For the next 10 years, I'm going to do action films'."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, this actioner is set to hit screens in January 2023.