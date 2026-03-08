Shah Rukh Khan calls Anil Kapoor ‘restrained yet effective’ in ‘Subedaar’

Suresh Triveni’s action thriller ‘Subedaar’ is getting rave reviews from across the film industry, particularly for the towering central performance of Anil Kapoor. The admirers now include superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. While the former heaped praises on the film and its ensemble star cast, Kashyap wished the film had been a theatrical release instead of dropping directly on ‘Amazon Prime Video’.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his ‘X’ handle and wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good.” He then mentioned the supporting cast - Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik and Radhika Madan - adding, “Each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance.”

Shah Rukh also lauded Triveni and the entire team of ‘Subedaar’. Anil replied to Shah Rukh on ‘X’, writing, “Shah Rukh, so happy you saw ‘Subedaar’. Your words mean a lot to all of us, especially coming from someone who has given audiences so much love and magic through cinema over the years. Makes this more special for all of us (hug emoji).”

Anurag Kashyap took to his ‘Instagram’ handle and posted a still of Anil Kapoor from ‘Subedaar’. “SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been a theatrical. Would have loved to experience it in cinemas. It’s clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen, designed for big screen,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “Had so much fun but would have enjoyed it more, had I seen it with a theatre full of people.”

He then lauded the worldbuilding of ‘Subedaar’, writing, “@sureshtriveni creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal, complete with its patriarchy and entitlement. Where women are as patriarchal as men and those who aren’t, they fight like a man in these male-dominated hinterlands of the beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi.”