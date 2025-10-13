Shah Rukh Khan asked me not to become a 'loose canon': Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal is now on a roll after his breakout performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, so much so that he’s already been signed for Siddharth Anand’s crime action thriller ‘King’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Srikanth Odela’s Telugu action drama ‘The Paradise’ alongside Nani.

“Shah Rukh Khan is my mentor. You can’t compare SRK with anyone. He’s #1 and will be #1. Because of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, he’s given me a huge role in a film. He observes how a man’s journey has been, the hold he has on his craft and how much he’s worthy of trusting,” said Raghav.

“I did a scene on his set, after which the crew clapped for me. Such a big star approached me, kissed me on the forehead, hugged me and blessed me and said, ‘Kamaal hai (That’s wonderful)’. He knows he’s SRK. Still, there’s not even one percent of insecurity in him. I’ve worked with so many actors. But he’s the one who knows how to gauge someone’s talent. That’s why he’s the king,” added Raghav in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Raghav also heaped praise on the power of SRK’s presence. “If Shah Rukh sir is talking to you, you get captivated. You can’t do anything else. He feels like a fatherly figure. You feel like giving everything to that person,” said Raghav.

Raghav played Parvez in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, which marked the directorial debut of Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan Khan.

Raghav also recalled great advice SRK gave to him. “He said, ‘Raghav, don’t be a loose cannon’. What he meant was that you have a lot of responsibility. The livelihood of 500 people depends on you. There are light men and cameramen. There’s a director whose script has taken years to realise and his film is finally getting made. They’re all working towards propping you up. Just because I feel like a star and can say anything to anyone, but that’s causing damage to people back home and on set. So, at least be aware of what you speak,” added Raghav.