Shabana Azmi to hoist Indian flag at IFFM's Independence Day celebrations

Mumbai: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Monday announced that veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be hoisting the Indian national flag as part of the movie gala’s Independence Day celebrations.

The festival is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, from August 11 to 20.

The multiple National Award winner said she feels honoured to get the opportunity to hoist the national flag at IFFM.

“I’m happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion. IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema and it’s heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences,” Azmi said.

The actor, known for critically acclaimed performances in films such as ‘Sparsh’, ‘Arth’, ‘Masoom’, ‘City of Joy’ and ‘Midnight’s Children’, said she is excited about the upcoming edition of the film gala as it will host the world premiere of her upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’. Directed by R Balki, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.

“This platform is even more special given our film, R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ is making its world premiere at the festival. To be allowed to hoist our national tricolour in the presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia is truly an experience I am excited to be part of.”

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, “We are thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian national flag at our Independence Day Celebrations. Azmi’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences.”