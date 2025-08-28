Seven shades of Soham

Actor Soham Chakraborty is pulling out all the stops to build excitement around his upcoming Bengali film ‘Bahurup’. The murder mystery, directed by Aakash Malakar, will see Soham in a never-before-seen avatar as he portrays seven distinct characters. To achieve the look, the actor had to endure long hours of painstaking prosthetic makeup sessions - an exhausting yet rewarding process. Adding to the buzz, Soham recently met veteran stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, seeking their blessings and good wishes for the film. ‘Bahurup’ also features Idhika Paul and Debaleena Dutta in key roles.