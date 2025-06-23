Seth Rogen wants Vin Diesel to feature in 'The Studio 2'

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Seth Rogen said he wants Vin Diesel to join the upcoming comedy series "The Studio 2".

The first season of the hit ‘Apple TV+’ series released on March 26, starring Rogen alongside Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders. The renewal of the series for another season was announced in May.

When asked about the actors Rogen would want to have in the show, the actor took the name of Diesel, adding there are many with whom he would want to collaborate.

"There’s a lot of actors I would love to work with, and some specifically who I think, you know, their personas are funny to explore. I think Vin Diesel would be very funny and fun to work with, mostly because if you think about it, he’s only in those 'Fast & Furious' movies," he said at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’.

The 43-year-old actor noted some audiences know Diesel mostly for his "Fast & Furious" character, Dominic Toretto.

"For most of the people’s lifetime who are in their 20s now, he’s only ever been Dominic Toretto, ever. So, to see him outside of Dominic Toretto to me, would be very exciting," he added.

Host of the show, Jimmy Kimmel, jokingly added that Diesel is the regular viewer of the show, following which, Rogen decided to pitch the project to the actor through the episode.

"I assume you’re watching this as you do every night. I assume you’re watching it while driving like a 65 Pontiac. If you would please consider, maybe we can organise a ‘Zoom’ - and I’ll capture your baldness on a hard drive," he said.

Directed by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, "The Studio" was created by the actor alongside Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez. It comprised 10 episodes.