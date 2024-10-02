‘Sense of freedom has gone away’

Triptii Dimri rose to prominence with her standout role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Since then, her popularity has grown, with no turning back for the talented actress.

In a recent conversation with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Triptii shared how her growing popularity has affected her daily life. She expressed that while fame was something she desired, it had come at the cost of her freedom.

She reflected on how she used to enjoy simple pleasures like going for long walks and spending time with friends without any worries, but now, things have changed, and she no longer feels the same sense of freedom.

The actress added that she is still trying to adjust to this change, as she deeply values her personal time. Triptii reflected on how she used to spend a lot of time walking along Carter Road and dining out, activities she no longer has the same freedom to enjoy. She noted that she now has to be much more cautious, admitting that it’s one aspect she really misses. However, she added that aside from this, everything else seems to be going well.

Dimri shared that she worked on four films last year, which left her needing time to recharge. She explained that constantly engaging with so many people can lead to mental and physical exhaustion.