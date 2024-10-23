Selena Gomez says she ‘blacked out’ during ‘Emilia Perez’ audition

Actress-singer Selena Gomez admitted that she ‘blacked out’ during one of her auditions. The singer shared that it happened during the audition for a part in the Oscar-tipped operatic musical ‘Emilia Perez’.

Selena headed to the premiere of the film in Los Angeles wearing a black Elie Saab off-the-shoulder gown, reported ‘Mirror UK’. She posed on the black carpet of the glitzy bash with her co-stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramirez.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, the Spanish-language French musical follows a Mexican cartel leader (Gascon), who asks a high-powered lawyer (Saldana) to help fake their own death and undergo sex-reassignment operations. For Gomez’s role, she portrays the drug lord’s wife Jessi Del Monte.

Selena opened up on her initial audition for the role, saying she sang Bienvenida ‘which is a big number I do in the bedroom’.

“I threw everything around and I had no idea the concept of what he was going for. The director - Jacques Audiard - literally said to me, ‘Act drunk and throw your shoes if you want and just go crazy’,” the 32-year-old told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

“I did it once and he was like, ‘Go crazier’. I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman - a drunk mad woman - and it was a very crazy experience. But I was honoured when he decided to ultimately go with me,” she added.

Selena rose to fame as a child star on the hit ‘Disney’ series ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’. She later gained applause for her role in the ‘Disney+’ series ‘Only Murders In The Building’, in which she starred alongside comedy stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.