Selena Gomez reveals her relationship priorities

Amid her blooming romance with Benny Blanco, singer-actor Selena Gomez spoke about her priorities in a relationship.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ fame actor, 31, who recently went public with music producer Benjamin Joseph Levin (known professionally as Benny Blanco), opened up about her new romance.

In an interview with ‘Vogue México y Latinoamérica’, Gomez talked about what matters most when trusting someone with her heart, reported ‘people.com’.

Without name-dropping her new beau, she said that self-respect and holding space for the feelings of others are top priorities on her list for any partner.

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people because it is a bit of both,” the ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ singer said in the interview.

Gomez added, “It is very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Selena previously revealed that she and Blanco had been dating for about six months and that the two had known each other longer than that.

In 2019, he worked with her on her single ‘I Can’t Get Enough’. In addition to producing the song, Blanco also sang the English-Spanish track alongside Gomez, Tainy and J Balvin.

Earlier this month, the pair went public when the ‘Come and Get It’ hitmaker used social media to make the announcement.