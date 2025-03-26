Selena Gomez on social media judgement: It’s pretty wild

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Selena Gomez said it's much worse for women, when it comes to dealing with social media negativity.

Gomez discussed the topic at ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ podcast, where she appeared alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Whereas, Blanco said he doesn't read what people write about him online, Gomez had different things to say.

"I was also going to point out that women have it much worse. From my perspective, it’s pretty wild and I think this isn’t news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they’re wearing to everything," she said according to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.

Gomez, known for her work in "Another Cinderella Story", "Monte Carlo" and her latest, "Emilia Perez", said the response from the people online even impacts how she gets ready for the events. She added there is constant judgment around the character.

"When I get prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I’m just like, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down’. It’s the character that gets judged. It’s the way I’m not white enough; I’m not Mexican enough.”

The 32-year-old actor said she has been getting a lot of comments around her weight on social media.

"Oh yeah, my weight’s a big one too. It’s really making me sad and not even sad because, I’m not a victim. I just think it’s made me a tad bitter and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it’s true," she said.

Gomez most recently starred in "Emilia Perez" alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon. She also released her collaborative album "I Said I Love You First" with Blanco.