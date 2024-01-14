Singer-actor Selena Gomez is a true fan of Ariana Grande’s music. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star (31) made a guest DJ appearance on ‘SiriusXM Hits 1’ and gushed about how the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer (30) has a catalogue of songs that always put her in a great mood.

Before playing Grande’s 2019 single ‘7 Rings’, Selena confessed, “Here’s another song I love, Ariana Grande. I cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana,” reported ‘People’ magazine.

“I feel so empowered. I think she is incredible and I just have so much fun. I’m the girl that’s playing Ariana all the time and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it! I think she’s amazing,” the ‘Rare Beauty’ founder continued to talk about her fellow pop star.

As per ‘People’, more than three years after Ariana Grande released her latest album ‘Positions’, the ‘Wicked’ star returned Friday with a high-energy new single, ‘Yes, And?’ with an accompanying music video.

Ahead of the song’s release, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ hitmaker shared a fun teaser on ‘Instagram’ showing several people gossiping about her comeback. “Real exclusive, typical Ari,” one said, while another added, “I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimetres higher.”

As others joined in to discuss rumours surrounding Grande, who’s dating actor Ethan Slater, another individual said, “Well I read it on the internet, so it must be true.”

Earlier this week, Gomez revealed in an ‘Instagram Story’ that she was taking a break from social media ‘for a while’ and ‘focusing on what really matters’.