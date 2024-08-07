Selena Gomez calls co-star Meryl Streep an 'inspiration'

Singer-actress Selena Gomez recently spoke about being in awe of her co-actress and Hollywood star Meryl Streep. Gomez, who starred alongside the 75-year-old star during season three of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, shared, “She was so excited and when she came on set, she told everybody that she loves the show and I don’t even think I spoke the first day she was around as I was just admiring her.”

“She’s an inspiration and she’s someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, professional and kind. I’ve learned so much from her just by her being Meryl,” she told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora in the show, reminisced about being brought to tears by one scene in particular.

“My favourite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling and she would do it, live every time and I cried. I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience and I was completely moved and was brought to tears, just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful,” she added.