‘Selective about songs I sing for films’

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screen, legendary singer Lucky Ali made a comeback with his fascinating rendition in ‘Tu Hai Kahaan’, the second song from rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Following his unforgettable contribution to the classic soundtrack ‘Safarnama’ from the film ‘Tamasha’, Ali has once again captivated the audiences with his timeless voice, evoking nostalgia and stirring hearts. This soul-stirring melody, which feels like a heartfelt love letter, is composed and written by the acclaimed band, ‘The Local Train’.

“I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of ‘Tu Hai Kahaan’, I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it,” said the ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ singer.

Meanwhile, ‘The Local Train’ band members are excited to have had Lucky Ali lending his voice to their Bollywood track.

“We’ve tried to capture a certain bittersweet nostalgia in the track, like how you feel when you revisit an earlier time in your life that you still cherish deeply,” the band said.