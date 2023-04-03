‘Section 84’ is very special to me: Diana Penty

Mumbai: Diana Penty has boarded the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Section 84’, the makers announced on Monday.

The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ‘Te3n’ and ‘The Girl on the Trailer’ fame.

Diana said it has been a dream come true for her to be working with Bachchan.

" ‘Section 84’ is very special to me. Not only because it is a riveting story, but also because it is a privilege to work with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. A dream finally realised, to be honest!” the actor, known for ‘Cocktail’ and ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, said.

She added, “Ribhu Dasgupta has a very clear vision of what he wants and I am so happy to be collaborating with him on this film. I know this is going to be an experience I will remember, with much to learn from the very best.”

The upcoming feature film marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following the TV miniseries ‘Yudh’ and ‘Te3n’.

‘Section 84’ is presented by ‘Reliance Entertainment’ in association with ‘Jio Studios’ and produced by ‘Reliance Entertainment’ and ‘Film Hangar’.