Scouting for locations in Kashmir for next movie project: Rahul Bhat

Srinagar: Bollywood Actor Rahul Bhat on Tuesday said he is scouting for locations in Kashmir for his next feature project, which will explore themes of love and peace.

The "Kennedy" actor said while most of the movies made on Kashmir revolve around terrorism and violence, his new movie would not touch upon these issues.

"We want to make a film, made in Kashmir, like Iranian films which are human stories. We want to make a Kashmiri film, in which there is a human story that talks about love and peace,” the actor told PTI in Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

"We are totally not touching terrorism. Every film on Kashmir is about terrorism, military, army and violence. We want to make a film about love which would be a story about a village here. This is a real story,” the actor said.

Bhat, who hails from Kashmir, said most of the film's cast and crew comes from the union territory.

"If Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu films can be made, why not a Kashmiri? So, we have tried to engage Kashmiri talent in it - most of the actors are Kashmiri - the director is a Kashmiri and the whole team is Kashmiri. The cinematographer and the technical team are from Mumbai,” he said.

The actor also teased that the upcoming film would feature a "big star” from Hollywood.

“She loved the script. The announcement will be made soon,” Bhat added.