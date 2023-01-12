Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani is a member of the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ thanks to his role as Kingo in ‘Eternals’, but that doesn’t mean he’s in an uproar over directors such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino criticising the ongoing film franchise.

“I obviously love the movies Tarantino or Scorsese makes,” Nanjiani recently told ‘Esquire’ magazine, as per the reports of ‘Variety’.

He added, “And I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion? If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies. It’s so strange that people get upset about it.”

Scorsese later clarified that his criticism of ‘Marvel’ had nothing to do with quality and everything to do with exhibition. The Oscar winner expressed worry over how the dominance of ‘Marvel’ and comic book movies is pushing out smaller movies from being screened in movie theaters. Francis Ford Coppola supported Scorsese’s claims and said ‘Marvel’ films ‘lack risk’.

Nanjiani's statement that Scorsese has ‘earned the right’ to criticise ‘Marvel’ echoes similar statements made by Jon Favreau in the immediate aftermath of Scorsese and Coppola’s original comments.

Favreau launched the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ by directing ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Iron Man 2’. He also has a recurring role in the franchise as Happy Hogan.

As for Nanjiani’s future in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’, he’s still waiting on the studio to call him about the ‘Eternals’ sequel.

“I would love to come back, but I’m sort of waiting to hear when or if that’s going to happen. I’m hoping I get to do more. I had a great time playing that character. It’d be a shame if he’s a sort of one-and-done,” he told ‘Total Film’ magazine.