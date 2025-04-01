Schooling from 'Laapataa Ladies' still helping me: Pratibha Ranta

Mumbai: Actor Pratibha Ranta, best known for "Laapataa Ladies" and "Heeramandi", said working with brilliant directors early on in one's career polishes an artist in many ways.

Last year, the actor got a breakthrough in films with Kiran Rao's acclaimed feminist satire "Laapataa Ladies" as Jaya, one of the two swapped brides, who fights societal norms to realise her dream of becoming an organic farmer.

Ranta received more recognition for her role of a feisty courtesan Shama in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar".

"I was blessed that I got to work with brilliant directors. If you're starting out and you get to work with brilliant directors, they polish you in so many ways. My schooling from 'Laapataa Ladies' is still helping me. I'll always remember what Kiran ma'am told me when we were shooting a particular scene. If I'm working somewhere else, I'll keep that in mind. That really helps you polish your craft," she said.