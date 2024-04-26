‘Scared to be stereotyped as a drunkard woman’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is set to debut on ‘Netflix’ on May 1. The series boasts an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview, Richa divulged details about her character, Lajjo, describing her as the ‘female version of Devdas’.

Speaking to ‘Zoom’, Richa elaborated, “It is quite self-destructive. This is female Devdas but with less… I mean at least Devdas was pining after Aishwarya Rai. She is lovelorn to a level that she isn’t afraid to make a scene. The guy she is with is afraid that she might make a scene at the wedding, in a cafe but you also see that he too is not straight and he lied to her in the past. I wanted to play a character like that who is totally sublimated and has totally surrendered and also, she knows somewhere that it is a hopeless cause. It’s a lovelorn, tragic character.”

Reflecting on her past projects where she was often typecast as an opinionated, strong woman who imparts lessons to others, Richa Chadha expressed how ‘Heeramandi’ provides her with the opportunity to break free from that stereotype.

“It did break that stereotype but now I am scared that I will get stereotyped as a drunkard woman or with addiction of some kind,” she said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has co-directed the episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ alongside Mitakshara Kumar.