Saurav and Payel team up for ‘Girgiti’

Chameleons change the colour of their skin to blend into their surroundings. Similarly, people, too, can change colours - sometimes making them difficult to understand and even appear mysterious. Young director Arpan Sarkar explores this theme in his new Bengali film, ‘Girgiti’ (Chameleon), weaving a tale of romance within a thriller. “At times, we fail to recognise a person’s true colours. ‘Girgiti’ is about finding the right one,” said Arpan. Starring Sourav Das, Payel Roy and Jammy Banerjee, the film is set to hit theaters soon.