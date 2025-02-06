MillenniumPost
Entertainment > Saurav and Payel team up for 'Girgiti'
Entertainment

BY MPost6 Feb 2025 10:58 PM IST
Chameleons change the colour of their skin to blend into their surroundings. Similarly, people, too, can change colours - sometimes making them difficult to understand and even appear mysterious. Young director Arpan Sarkar explores this theme in his new Bengali film, ‘Girgiti’ (Chameleon), weaving a tale of romance within a thriller. “At times, we fail to recognise a person’s true colours. ‘Girgiti’ is about finding the right one,” said Arpan. Starring Sourav Das, Payel Roy and Jammy Banerjee, the film is set to hit theaters soon.

