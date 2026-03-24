Saumya Tandon gets candid about Akshaye Khanna's absence in 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge'

Saumya Tandon played the role of Rehman Dakait’s wife, Ulfath Rehman, in ‘Dhurandhar’. The actress reprised her role in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, which saw director Aditya Dhar return with leading man Ranveer Singh. Amid the massive success of part two, she sent a shout-out to her on-screen husband, Akshaye Khanna, who wasn’t a part of the sequel.

In an interview with ‘Variety India’, Saumya Tandon talked about her brief role in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. The actress shared, “I actually don’t have much to do in ‘Dhurandhar 2’. There is a scene of mine that has gone viral, but I wouldn’t like to speak about it because I think I’d like them to see the movie first.”

The actress said that it was a very intense scene, which was during Rehman Dakait’s funeral. Elaborating about the state of her character at the time, Saumya shared, “It’s a very complicated scene because she’s again very angry and also, she’s kind of in a situation where she’s questioning. And she’s desperate.” She went on to add that for ‘Dhurandhar’ movies, everything had to be ‘expressed with your eyes’.

In the same conversation, Saumya added that she missed Khanna’s presence. She said, “Of course, as a viewer, I missed him a lot. He was so good in the first film. But then this is a story and it progresses after his death.”

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan in leading roles. The star cast also includes Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal, Mohit Malik and others. The movie was released in theatres on March 19, 2026 and has already raked in over Rs 700 crore at the box office.