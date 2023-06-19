Sarita Choudhury gets candid about 'And Just Like That' new season

Sarita Choudhury was nervous due to how much sex features in the new season of ‘And Just Like That’.

The 56-year-old actor, who plays real estate agent Seema Patel in the ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off, teased that ‘a lot is happening’ in the upcoming episodes and that she had a lot of fun because her character is single, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

“Let’s just say the intimacy coordinator was there every day. There’s so much sex that I’m almost scared. When we were shooting it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to be so much fun’. Literally, everyone’s up to something. With Seema being single, a lot can be thrown at me and Carrie. This year, ‘a lot is happening’,” she told Britain’s ‘Grazia’ magazine.

With an established cast, Sarita said she felt a lot of pressure not to mess up the show.

She said, “I always thought, ‘I cannot believe I’m in such an iconic show’. I can’t mess this up. It really gets to you.”