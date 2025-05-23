Sarah Michelle Gellar is willing to star in 'Scream' movies: Waiting for my call

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Sarah Michelle Gellar said she wasn't called to be a part of the "Scream 7" but is willing to return to the franchise.

Michelle Gellar featured in the second instalment of the horror-mystery, which released in 1997. The 48-year-old actor portrayed the role of Cici Cooper.

"I’m not in (Scream 7). I tried to get in (Scream 7). Nobody wanted me. They were bringing everybody back. I kept thinking I would get a call. I didn’t get a call," she said on the ‘Entertainment Tonight’ show.

She added how many actors have reprised their roles in the franchise.

"There’s a lot of people that died in all the 'Scream' movies that are back. Skeet (Ulrich), (Matthew) Lillard. I’m just saying, I’m waiting for my call.”

The "Scream" franchise began in 1996 and went on to have five more instalments, with the last being "Scream VI", which released in 2023.

The upcoming instalment, "Scream 7", is directed by Kevin Williamson and stars Matthew Lillard and Matthew Lillard among others.