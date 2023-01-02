Sara Bareilles Gets Engaged To Joe Tippett

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Sara Bareilles said she got engaged to long-time partner and actor Joe Tippett on New Year's Eve.

The "Girls5Eva" star took to 'Instagram' on Sunday to make the announcement.

"Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed yes. Joe Tippett, you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you. And you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love me more because of you," she wrote alongside a photo of the two with Bareilles wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

"What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you," she added.

According to reports, Bareilles and the "Mare of Easttown" star met while working on the 2015 Broadway musical adaptation of the Adrienne Shelly film "Waitress" (2007).