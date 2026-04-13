Sara Arjun thanks fans for ‘Dhurandhar’ success

Sara Arjun expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences following the massive box office success of her films ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’. Sharing screenshots from the film with her leading man Ranveer Singh, the actress thanked fans for the overwhelming love the film has received over the past months.

Sara Arjun thanked fans for ‘Dhurandhar’ success. She captioned her post as, ‘On behalf of Yalina, I thank you all for all the love’.

Sara’s performance as Yalina has been widely appreciated, with audiences praising her emotional depth and screen presence in the action-packed narrative.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ crosses Rs 1,700 crore mark. The film, led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes in recent times. In just 25 days, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ crossed the Rs 1,700 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve the milestone within such a short span.

With the sequel now crossing the Rs 1,700 crore mark, the two-part film has now officially surpassed the Rs 3,000 crore mark at the box office. The ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has now become the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark with just two movies.

Domestically, the film has maintained a dominant run despite a gradual slowdown after its record-breaking opening week. It has amassed over Rs 1,000 crore in India's net collections.