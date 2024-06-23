Sara Ali Khan was sued for Rs 5 crore by ‘Kedarnath’ director Abhishek Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan recalled the legal matters that she was embroiled in even before she made her debut. She said that she was sued by the makers of her first film, ‘Kedarnath’, for some scheduling conflicts that had arisen after she signed Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. In an interview, Sara said that she was ‘shattered’ by the experience and had no idea how to handle it because she was all by herself and her mother and brother were not in the city. She said that the situation was resolved when Rohit Shetty agreed to surrender three days from her ‘Simmba’ schedule to Abhishek Kapoor.

Abhishek Kapoor and ‘KriArj Entertainment’ were embroiled in a legal battle, which led to a delay in production. During this time, Sara signed ‘Simmba’, which caused further problems. She attributed this to her management and said in an interview with a leading media house that she sent them to represent her in court when she was sued by Abhishek Kapoor. Asked what went down, she said, “In May 2018, I was supposed to do ‘Simmba’. ‘Kedarnath’ was the first film I signed. ‘Kedarnath’ was the first set I went on. ‘Kedarnath’ was everything. Then some dates went ‘upar-neeche’ and I also signed ‘Simmba’. But now, there were three or four dates that were coinciding. So, I got sued for Rs 5 crore. I was very nervous because I didn’t have Rs 5 crore. My grandfather, my mother’s father, was dying, in Delhi. My mother was with him. Ibrahim was in school. I was served a ‘vakalatnaama’ at home. I didn’t know what to do.”

“So, I sent the management to court, because I had to go to shoot, which the makers were aware of because they were also at the shoot. Then we shot, what else? I knew there were two ways that this could go, so I just went to Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor) and asked him if he’d like my spot girl to make her famous coffee and he said yes. After that, the shoot was smooth. He also must’ve had his reasons. But it’s all good now. It’s all water under the bridge,” she continued.

Asked if her management was sued and not her, Sara said that she didn’t know. She said that the matter was resolved when the two filmmakers had a meeting to hash things out. “Then Rohit sir and Gattu sir met in a room. Ranveer came in and said, ‘Okay then’ and quickly left. They wanted only three days and Rohit sir said, ‘Le lo’. And it was done. It was a bit tricky. I spent a lot of time flying from Hyderabad to Mumbai because I was shooting for them simultaneously.”