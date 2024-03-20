Sara Ali Khan talks about being questioned for ‘surname’

Sara Ali Khan spoke about growing up in a secular family and said that she believes she has been inculcated with the spirit of standing up for what is right. In an interview, Sara also said that being questioned about her religious beliefs doesn’t bother her, as anything true to the core of who she is as a person isn’t something she wants to defend. She did, however, admit that she had been facetious in the past about how she presented herself and has now decided to stop doing that.

Speaking to ‘Galatta India’, Sara said, “I was born into a secular family in a sovereign, secular, democratic republic,” and added that she has never felt ‘the need’ to be outspoken about injustices because she doesn’t believe in speaking out unnecessarily. But she said, “The spirit of standing up against what is wrong is within me. So, if I see it happening to not just me but anybody around me, I will stand up.”

Sara said that she is bothered when the audience doesn’t like her work, but her personal choices are out of bounds. Asked about being questioned about her ‘surname’ and ‘family tree’, Sara responded, “My religious beliefs, my food choices, how I decide to go to the airport, that’s my decision and I’ll never apologise for that.”

Sara is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. She is often photographed on religious pilgrimages to temples, which she said is just a part of her personality. But because the audience doesn’t know her as well as her friends and family, it seems odd to people who think of her otherwise. Similarly, Sara said that those closest to her understand when she’s being goofy and when she’s being serious, but she feels that audiences still haven’t reconciled with these two sides of her public persona. Sara was recently seen in the ‘Netflix’ film ‘Murder Mubarak’ and will next be seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.