Sara Ali Khan got respect from the very beginning of her career

In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan was asked about Janhvi Kapoor, who said that she has yet to receive respect. Sara disagreed with Janhvi and said that getting respect hasn’t been a problem she faced. Sara said that she ‘doesn’t feel under-respected at all’ and feels that she has been given a lot of respect, adding that she got respect from the very beginning of her career.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made their Bollywood debuts in 2018. While Janhvi featured with Ishaan Khatter in ‘Dhadak’, which was backed by Karan Johar, Sara was seen in ‘Kedarnath’ alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was recently asked about Janhvi’s statement on not getting respect but getting enough film offers.

“I don’t feel under-respected at all. I think I have been given a lot of respect. I think if you accept me for who I am, that’s the biggest sign of respect and touch wood, I got that very early in my career. I think from the very beginning I got respect,” Sara said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

However, Sara Ali Khan added that maybe Janhvi Kapoor meant that she still has to prove herself as an actor.

“Maybe what Janhvi could have meant, is maybe as an actor one still has to prove themselves. But even then, whether it’s ‘Kedarnath’ or ‘Atrangi Re’, I read the reviews I was given. I don’t think respect has been a problem for me,” Sara said.

While speaking to a famed journalist recently as part of ‘We The Women’ event, Janhvi Kapoor said that she believes she has more to offer and that she wants to prove herself.

“Somewhere it comes down to the line that ‘I have gotten many offers but haven’t gotten respect’ and I think that’s what I am working for, in my own eyes. It takes a lot to build perception and then break it,” Janhvi had said.