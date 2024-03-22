Sara Ali Khan doesn’t want to set an example for brother Ibrahim

With Sara Ali Khan already an established name in the industry, all eyes are now on her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also looking to make his foray into Bollywood. In a recent interview with a top news organisation, Sara opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as she wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, “No. I don’t feel like setting an example for him. My brother is quite smart. It is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner, so I know he won’t drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That’s what our mom, Amrita Singh, taught us.”

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim’s ‘aapa’ said, “I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child.”

Meanwhile, Sara is busy promoting her latest release ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, which is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Usha founded ‘Congress Radio’, which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.