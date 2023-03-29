Sara Ali Khan considers herself to be a Mumbai girl and doesn’t associate herself with royals despite her lineage. She is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of actors Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan, the last Nawab of Pataudi. Her great-grandfather was the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj. The young actor spoke about having a normal upbringing in Mumbai and living a simple life, not connected to royalty.

In ‘Gaslight’, Sara plays a young woman, Meesha, who is in a wheelchair and comes back home to find that her father isn’t there to welcome her. Her stepmother (Chitrangda) and those on the family estate are also unable to help her. The psychological thriller, directed by Pawan Kripalani, was filmed on a palatial estate. But the young woman shared that she had grown up far away from a royal lifestyle, despite her lineage.

In an interview with a leading media house, the actor said, “I find it ridiculous when people think that. I don’t associate myself as a royal.”

“I’ve lived in Juhu, in Mumbai, most of my life with my mother. I go to Bandra to meet my dad. I holiday in Himachal Pradesh and Kedarnath and Jammu and Kashmir. Like seriously, I don’t know what royal means,” she added.

Her parents were divorced in 2004 and she and her younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, were brought up by Amrita. Ibrahim is also rumoured to be joining films later this year. Her grandmother Sharmila was last seen in the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ film ‘Gulmohar’.

The actor is currently working on Homi Adajania’s next, titled ‘Murder Mubarak’, which also features Karisma Kapoor. She also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with co-star Vicky Kaushal and the period drama ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, where she plays Indian freedom fighter and underground radio broadcaster Usha Mehta. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film will premiere on ‘Prime Video’ later this year.