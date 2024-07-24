Sara Ali Khan calls online trolling a ‘vicious circle of indulging’

Bollywood is no stranger to the relentless trolling from social media. Celebrities often find themselves in the crosshairs of online trolls, facing criticism for everything from their personal lives to their professional choices.

Recently, ‘Murder Mubarak’ actor Sara Ali Khan shared her perspectives on dealing with digital noise.

The Bollywood actor’s openness makes her a target for naysayers.

Whether it’s her views on dating or her admiration for fellow actors, Sara refuses to let negativity dampen her spirit. At a recent event, she addressed the issue head-on.

Speaking to ‘Bollywood Hungama’, she asserted, “Aapko pata chal jata hai ki koi aapko neeche khechne ki koshish kar raha hai. Agar woh hai, toh I think you can only ignore. Anything then is just a vicious circle of indulging which you should avoid.”

She emphasised the importance of rising above the noise and focusing on what truly matters.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in ‘Metro Inn Dino’, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. The film is all set to hit the screens on November 29. The film is touted to be a spiritual sequel to Basu’s highly praised ‘Life in a Metro’, which premiered in 2007 and featured Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sensharma and Shilpa Shetty in prominent roles.

Apart from this, Sara also has ‘Sky Force’ in the pipeline.