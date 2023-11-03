Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to grace ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

After hosting Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and brothers Sunny-Bobby Deol, Karan Johar is all set to shift his attention to millennials. The next episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 will witness the presence of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

The actors, despite being contemporaries, have been friends and Johar promises to decode their bond on his chat show. According to ‘Zoom’, Sara and Ananya will offer a playful vibe to the episode and Karan plans to target a younger audience with this outing.

Apart from Sara, Ananya also shares a close bond with Janhvi Kapoor.

Speaking about their friendship, Anaya told a leading media house, “I think there have been friendships in every generation. That’s the industry that I saw growing up. I saw a lot of camaraderie, friendship and support and that’s always what I try to maintain within industry and outside. Friendship is very important to me. In the industry, I like Sara and Janhvi because we always look out for each other. We’re always supporting each other. I think they are the two people out of many, but specifically them.”

“They always message me every time a trailer of mine or a song of mine comes out, even if they watch a movie of mine. They’ll always send me a message or call me and it’s the same with me for them. So, it’s really good to have supportive contemporaries. We all know there’s heavy competition and I think Sara always says this. They’re the only people who know exactly what I’m going through at a certain point, so it’s really easy to talk to them about how I’m feeling,” she added.