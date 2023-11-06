Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday brew up a storm in ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8 will see Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the couch. The episode promises to be a fun ride as the conversation will centre on the ex-partners of the beautiful ladies.

A whole lot of laughter, revelations and candid conversations will fill up the episode as the show’s host, Karan Johar, will be seen revealing, “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.”

The show promos also have Karan Johar throwing in another interesting question, as he asked, “One thing Ananya has that you don’t?”

“A night manager,” quipped Sara Ali Khan.

Well, the chat show’s host leaves no stone unturned in spilling some gossip. He then asked Ananya Panday, “How are you managing your nights? Have you not been a bit ‘gumraahh’ in love?”

“Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai,” said Ananya Panday.

The fun exchange between the three of them is about actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is known for the hit ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘The Night Manager’, the thriller film ‘Gumraahh’ and his debut film ‘Aashiqui 2’.

The conversations on season 8 are edgier, crazier and candid, with no room to escape.

The new season has unleashed controversy since the first episode, when Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stirred a pot. The second episode saw the Deol siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 currently streams on the OTT platform ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.