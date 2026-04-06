Saqib Saleem eyes big-screen comeback

Saqib Saleem is currently appearing in the series ‘Kaptaan’, where he plays SSP Samardeep, a decorated encounter specialist. Samardeep operates in a grey zone where justice often takes priority over procedure. The role has allowed Saqib to explore complex shades in a lead role. Now, the actor is ready for a strong return to the big screen.

In a recent interview, the actor expressed his desire for substantial lead roles that are crafted specifically for him. He discussed his career stage and the type of work he is currently seeking. Saqib also shared his desire to prove himself once again on the big screen.

Saqib Saleem shared in an interview with ‘News 18’ that he is at a stage where he is ‘really looking for roles made for me’. He wants ‘meaty roles’ and added, “I want roles at the headlining stage for myself and I am one of those who, if I really want to work with somebody, reach out to them myself.” He feels he now understands cinema better than he did ten years ago. Saqib hopes that after ‘Kaptaan’, better opportunities will come his way.

The actor expressed his strong wish to return to the big screen. He said, “I’d love to do a theatrical film and I have had success in the theatre market, so I want a theatrical film.”

Saqib believes the theatre experience holds a special place in his heart and he wants roles that push him as an artist and allow him to showcase his full skill set. He reflected on his early days as an audience member.

“The child who saw a film in Delhi theatres didn’t know OTT. I became an actor because I wanted to be seen in a theatre full of people,” he concluded. This personal connection continues to drive him. He wants to recreate that magic for audiences through meaningful theatrical releases.

Saqib Saleem has built a solid body of work across films and streaming shows. After making his mark in ‘83’, he focused more on digital content. Now he feels ready for bigger challenges on the big screen.