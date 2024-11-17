Saqib Saleem calls Varun Dhawan a ‘nuanced’ actor

Saqib Saleem, who is scooping praise for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, called his co-actor Varun Dhawan a ‘nuanced actor’.

Saqib recently took to his ‘Instagram’ and shared a video of himself engaging in a fun banter with Varun. The video is from the making of the show. In the video, Varun asked him about the looks of his titular character, responding to this, Saqib said that it’s simply outstanding. He went onto say, “Kya lag raha hai yaar!”

He then told Varun, “You’re looking like a nuanced actor. See the intensity in your eyes, man. The eyebrows bent at 23 degrees. This is international. This is going to go global now.”

Saqib wrote in the caption, “I had predicted this while shooting for the show - trending globally everywhere. Number one baby, presenting Varun ‘nuance’ Dhawan. Had a great time shooting this with the whole team. Grateful for the opportunity and humbled by the love.”

Earlier, it was speculated that there was a tiff between Saqib and the makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ as the actor was absent from the trailer launch and other promotional events of the show. However, Saqib later clarified that the makers had a set narrative about the promotions of the show and his presence at the events wouldn’t make sense as they had planned to reveal his character in the show as a surprise package.

Saqib plays a menacing agent in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in titular roles. The show, which is set in the 1990s, is a prequel to the original ‘Citadel’ by Russo Brothers, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.