Saqib Saleem calls his reunion with Saba Azad ‘poetic’

Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad are set to reunite after 14 years with their upcoming streaming show ‘Crime Beat’. The two were last seen in the film ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’. Saqib credited their bond from ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ for making the process easier on set. He said that they can read each other’s energy quite easily.

‘Crime Beat’ explores the murky depths of investigative journalism. Saqib called the reunion poetic. “There’s something so poetic about this. When we did ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’, we were kids, figuring things out on a film. We were nervous, eager and excited and had no clue how this industry worked. And now, in 2025, here we are again, with years of experience behind us, sharing the screen in an entirely different setup. It feels like it is coming full circle,” he said.

While ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ was lighthearted, ‘Crime Beat’ is the polar opposite where both actors portray characters navigating high-stakes scenarios. Saqib plays a rookie crime journalist entangled in a perilous investigation.

The actor further mentioned, “The transition from that teenage rom-com to this gritty, layered thriller is incredible. Back then, we were playing roles that required us to portray young people who were trying to figure out relationships and now we’re in a space where every scene demands emotional depth, restraint and intensity. But what’s amazing is that the comfort we built all those years ago still exists. There’s an unspoken understanding between us.”

“With a story like this, where the stakes are so high, it helps when you have someone you trust on set. Saba and I have that foundation. We can read each other’s energy and this ease makes performing together seamless. You don’t have to break the ice, you don’t have to worry about establishing chemistry, it’s already there,” he further shared.

Saqib added, “It’s rare in this industry to work with the same people at different stages of life and career. The last time we did this, we were two hopeful kids trying to make it. Today, we’re two actors who have been through the ups and downs of this business and we’re still here, still passionate about what we do. That, in itself, is special,” he added.