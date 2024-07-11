Saqib, Riteish are funny people in real life: Sonakshi Sinha

Newly married actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is best friends with actor Saqib Saleem, finds him extremely funny in real life. Having known him in his personal life, it was doubly fun for the ‘Heeramandi’ star to work with Saqib on her new horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’ on ‘Zee5’.

“Both Saqib and Riteish Deshmukh are very funny people in real life, so it was always great to have that energy around. We were constantly laughing, sharing stories and making the situation lighter. Even though we were shooting in some scary places, having each other’s company kept the mood light and fun. This energy translated onto the screen as well, ensuring that even in the horror situations, the comedy was always present. It was truly enjoyable working with Saqib and Riteish,” said Sonakshi, who recently tied the knot with his BFF Zaheer Iqbal.

Horror comedy, as a genre, has always found its audience be it with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Stree’ or now with the box office success ‘Munjya’. In fact, ‘Kakuda’ has also been helmed by ‘Munjya’ director Aditya Sarpotdar and the film offers a unique blend of scares and laughs.

Sonakshi believes Sarpotdar ‘truly owns the genre of horror comedy’. “He has consistently created some very cool films, with ‘Munjya’ being his latest success. Working with him was really fun because he understands how to blend horror with just the right amount of comedy. He knows exactly where the scares, suspense and thrills should be. As an actor, it was a wonderful experience to work with someone who has such a good grasp of their craft and genre. It was a wonderful experience,” said the ‘Dahaad’ actor.

Ask her what she would do if she had a superpower to talk to ghosts and she said, “I would use it to help people fulfill the wishes they couldn’t achieve while they were alive. I think that would be a good deed. Other than that, I wouldn’t want to use this superpower at all.”